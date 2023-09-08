Friday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (70-70) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at 10:15 PM (on September 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Ty Blach (2-1) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 66 times and won 34, or 51.5%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 6-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 594 (4.2 per game).

The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule