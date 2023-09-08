The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Ty Blach TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .248.

In 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (7.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 19 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .276 AVG .224 .396 OBP .258 .434 SLG .329 6 XBH 5 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 17/14 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 1

