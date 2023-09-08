Austin Slater vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .248.
- In 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (7.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 19 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.276
|AVG
|.224
|.396
|OBP
|.258
|.434
|SLG
|.329
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|17/14
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Blach (2-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
