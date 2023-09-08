A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) into a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) one game after scoring 30 points in a 103-77 win over the Storm. The matchup is on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mercury

The 92.6 points per game Las Vegas puts up are 8.3 more points than Phoenix gives up (84.3).

This season, Las Vegas has a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 44.4% of shots Phoenix's opponents have made.

In games the Aces shoot better than 44.4% from the field, they are 26-3 overall.

Las Vegas is hitting 37.4% of its three-point shots this season, 0.2% higher than the 37.2% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have collected a 16-3 record in games this season when the team makes more than 37.2% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 4.1 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have been scoring 89.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 92.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 81.8 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 80.3 it has surrendered this year.

The Aces' last 10 outings have seen them make 8.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down compared to their 2023 averages of 9.2 makes and 37.4%.

Aces Injuries