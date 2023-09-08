As they prepare for a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-29), the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8 at Footprint Center.

In their last time out, the Aces won on Saturday 103-77 against the Storm.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson posts 22.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field (third in league).

Chelsea Gray leads the Aces at 7.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 15.1 points. She is third in the WNBA in assists.

Jackie Young averages 17.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor (fifth in league) and 45% from downtown (first in WNBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Kelsey Plum averages 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes is putting up 2.2 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 164.5

