A game after putting up 30 points in a 103-77 win over the Storm, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) on the road against the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) on Friday, September 8, 2023. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Mercury 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Aces vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times in 37 games.

Las Vegas has played 37 games this year, and 21 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the league on offense (92.6 points scored per game) and ranked fourth on defense (80.3 points conceded).

At 34.8 rebounds per game and 34.4 rebounds conceded, Las Vegas is fifth and sixth in the league, respectively.

In 2023, the Aces are best in the league in turnovers committed (11.2 per game) and ranked fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.2. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

The Aces give up 7.6 3-pointers per game and concede 34.2% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, Las Vegas has attempted 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of Las Vegas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.3% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.