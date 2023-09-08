Aces vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (9-29), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to snap a nine-game losing stretch when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|165
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-3500
|+950
Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have covered 13 times in 37 matchups with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-0.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- So far this season, 21 out of the Aces' 37 games have hit the over.
- In the Mercury's 37 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
