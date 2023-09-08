The Phoenix Mercury (9-29), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to snap a nine-game losing stretch when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-18.5) 165 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 164.5 -2500 +1100
PointsBet Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -2500 +1100
Tipico Aces (-18.5) 164.5 -3500 +950

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury have covered 13 times in 37 matchups with a spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-0.
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • So far this season, 21 out of the Aces' 37 games have hit the over.
  • In the Mercury's 37 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

