The Phoenix Mercury (9-29), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to snap a nine-game losing stretch when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have covered 13 times in 37 matchups with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-0.

Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, 21 out of the Aces' 37 games have hit the over.

In the Mercury's 37 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.