After amassing 9.9 fantasy points last season (102nd among RBs), Tyrion Davis-Price has an ADP of 897th overall (136th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Davis-Price on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.90 23.89 - Overall Rank 413 373 797 Position Rank 93 101 136

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Stats

Last season, Davis-Price ran for 99 yards on 34 carries (5.8 ypg).

In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Davis-Price accumulated 3.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 33 yards.

In Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Davis-Price posted a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 2 carries, 4 yards.

Rep Davis-Price and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3.3 14 33 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.4 2 4 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 3.0 9 30 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 2.7 8 27 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.