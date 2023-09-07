Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 12.5 fantasy points (57th among QBs), the San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance is being drafted as the 25th quarterback off the board this summer (157th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Trey Lance Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 12.46 111.61 - Overall Rank 394 107 157 Position Rank 55 33 25

Trey Lance 2022 Stats

Lance completed 48.4% of his passes, for 194 yards and zero TDs, last year.

Lance picked up 10.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-28 (46.4%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 13 carries, 54 yards -- in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last season.

Lance picked up 2.5 fantasy points -- 2-of-3 (66.7%), 30 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, in his worst game of the year.

Trey Lance 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 10.0 13-for-28 164 0 1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 2.5 2-for-3 30 0 0 0

