Sam Darnold, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 53rd among QBs; 411th overall), posted 86.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 31st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the San Francisco 49ers QB.

Sam Darnold Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 86.32 30.78 - Overall Rank 156 336 411 Position Rank 32 40 53

Sam Darnold 2022 Stats

Darnold recorded 1,143 yards passing (67.2 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage last season (82-for-140), with seven TDs and three INTs.

He also ran 26 times for 106 yards and two TDs, picking up 6.2 yards per game.

Darnold accumulated 21.9 fantasy points -- 15-of-22 (68.2%), 250 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 16 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the season, Darnold ended up with 0.9 fantasy points -- 5-of-15 (33.3%), 43 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 32 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Sam Darnold 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 12 Broncos 16.9 11-for-19 164 1 0 1 Week 14 @Seahawks 11.8 14-for-24 120 1 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 13.2 14-for-23 225 1 0 0 Week 16 Lions 21.9 15-for-22 250 1 0 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 21.6 23-for-37 341 3 1 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.9 5-for-15 43 0 2 0

