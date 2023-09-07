With an ADP that ranks him 76th at his position (593rd overall), Ross Dwelley has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 16.5 fantasy points, which ranked him 68th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Ross Dwelley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 16.50 13.42 - Overall Rank 368 486 593 Position Rank 64 87 76

Ross Dwelley 2022 Stats

Dwelley's stat line last year: three receptions, 105 receiving yards, one TD, 6.2 yards per game (on five targets).

Dwelley picked up 9.8 fantasy points -- one catch, 38 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

Ross Dwelley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 2 Seahawks 9.8 1 1 38 1 Week 4 Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 5.6 1 1 56 0

