Following a campaign in which he recorded 44.1 fantasy points (100th among WRs), the San Francisco 49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 129th wide receiver off the board this summer (470th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Ray-Ray McCloud Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 44.10 19.88 - Overall Rank 258 411 470 Position Rank 101 154 129

Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Stats

McCloud saw 25 targets last year and grabbed 14 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, averaging 14.3 yards per game.

In his best game last year, McCloud picked up 13.1 fantasy points -- via zero receptions, zero yards. That was in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2.0 2 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 1.6 2 1 16 0 Week 3 @Broncos 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 12.5 4 4 65 1 Week 8 @Rams 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 10 Chargers 3.3 1 1 33 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1.8 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1.6 3 1 16 0 Week 16 Commanders 13.1 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 4.2 2 1 42 0

