With an average draft position that ranks him 128th at his position (467th overall), Phillip Dorsett has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 31.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 112th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Dorsett on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Phillip Dorsett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 31.70 12.94 - Overall Rank 295 501 467 Position Rank 115 181 128

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Stats

Dorsett tacked on 257 receiving yards on 20 grabs (on 40 targets) and one touchdown last season. He averaged 15.1 receiving yards per contest.

In his best performance last year -- Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Dorsett accumulated 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 45 yards and one touchdown.

Rep Dorsett and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 10.5 3 2 45 1 Week 8 Titans 0.6 5 1 6 0 Week 9 Eagles 6.9 5 3 69 0 Week 10 @Giants 2.2 4 2 22 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Browns 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 4.5 3 3 45 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.4 6 3 14 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.