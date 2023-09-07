Marquez Callaway 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 21.8 fantasy points last season (120th among WRs), Marquez Callaway has an ADP of 570th overall (189th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Is Callaway on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Marquez Callaway Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|21.80
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|342
|547
|570
|Position Rank
|131
|196
|189
Similar Players to Consider
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Marquez Callaway 2022 Stats
- On 32 targets, Callaway totaled 158 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one TD last year, averaging 15.8 yards per game.
- Callaway accumulated 6.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers.
Rep Callaway and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquez Callaway 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|6.4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|5.3
|6
|3
|53
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0.5
|3
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|3.6
|7
|3
|36
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|2.0
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|2.4
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|0.6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.