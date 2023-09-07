After collecting 20.1 fantasy points last season (130th among WRs), Keelan Cole has an ADP of 661st overall (182nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Keelan Cole Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.10 10.69 - Overall Rank 344 528 661 Position Rank 134 190 182

Keelan Cole 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Cole tallied 8.3 receiving yards on 1.2 targets a season ago.

In his best performance last year -- Week 15 against the New England Patriots -- Cole accumulated 11.0 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 50 yards and one touchdown.

Keelan Cole 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Titans 1.2 4 1 12 0 Week 8 @Saints 3.0 5 2 30 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2.1 2 1 21 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 14 @Rams 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 15 Patriots 11.0 2 2 50 1 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.5 2 1 5 0

