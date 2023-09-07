Josh Jacobs 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Josh Jacobs, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (seventh among RBs; 16th overall), put up 275.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him first at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Las Vegas Raiders RB.
Josh Jacobs Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|275.30
|207.25
|-
|Overall Rank
|12
|33
|16
|Position Rank
|1
|7
|7
Josh Jacobs 2022 Stats
- As a runner, Jacobs took 340 carries for 1,653 yards rushing a season ago (97.2 per game) and scored 12 TDs. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards (23.5 per game).
- In Week 12 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs posted a season-high of 42.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 33 carries, 229 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 74 yards.
- Jacobs picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 45 yards -- in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended up being his worst game of the season.
Josh Jacobs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7.3
|10
|57
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|8.1
|19
|69
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|9.7
|13
|66
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|29.5
|28
|144
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|25.3
|21
|154
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|33.5
|20
|143
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|5.4
|10
|43
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|8.7
|17
|67
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|16.6
|21
|78
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|16.0
|24
|109
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|42.3
|33
|229
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|19.0
|26
|144
|1
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|17.4
|27
|99
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|11.0
|22
|93
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|5.0
|15
|44
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|15.5
|17
|69
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|5.0
|17
|45
|0
|0
