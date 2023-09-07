With an average draft position that ranks him 125th at his position (853rd overall), Jordan Mason has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 31.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 67th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Jordan Mason Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 31.80 36.28 - Overall Rank 294 313 753 Position Rank 64 87 125

Jordan Mason 2022 Stats

A season ago, Mason ran for 258 yards on 43 attempts (15.2 ypg), scoring one TD.

In Week 17 last year versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Mason posted a season-high of 7.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 2 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Mason ended up with 0.7 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 7 yards. That happened in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Jordan Mason 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Broncos 0.7 1 7 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 1.4 4 14 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2.5 5 25 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5.1 8 51 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 5.6 11 56 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 6.4 4 64 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 7.3 2 13 1 0 Week 18 Cardinals 2.8 8 28 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 1.2 2 12 0 0

