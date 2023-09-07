Jimmy Garoppolo is being drafted as the 26th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 164.7 fantasy points last season (24th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 164.78 212.45 - Overall Rank 48 29 162 Position Rank 24 24 26

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats

Garoppolo's numbers last year included 2,437 yards passing (143.4 per game), completing 207 of 308 throws (67.2%), with 16 TDs and four INTs.

In addition he rushed for two TDs and averaged 1.9 yards on the ground.

In his best game last year, Garoppolo picked up 25.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 228 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 13 versus the Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo finished with a season-low 2.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 2-of-4 (50%), 56 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 Seahawks 16.7 13-for-21 154 1 0 1 Week 3 @Broncos 8.4 18-for-29 211 1 1 0 Week 4 Rams 13.9 16-for-27 239 1 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 18.0 18-for-30 253 2 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 16.9 29-for-41 296 2 2 0 Week 7 Chiefs 16.3 25-for-37 303 2 1 0 Week 8 @Rams 17.7 21-for-25 235 2 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 15.9 19-for-28 240 0 0 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 25.4 20-for-29 228 4 0 0 Week 12 Saints 13.3 26-for-37 222 1 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 2.2 2-for-4 56 0 0 0

