Thinking about making Jesper Horsted part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Las Vegas Raiders tight end.

Jesper Horsted Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.90 9.11 - Overall Rank 504 554 941 Position Rank 96 108 136

Jesper Horsted 2022 Stats

Horsted tallied 19 receiving yards on three catches last year. He put up 1.1 yards per game (on four targets).

In his best performance last season -- Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Horsted accumulated 1.9 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 19 yards.

Jesper Horsted 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Chiefs 1.9 3 3 19 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0

