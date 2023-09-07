With an ADP that ranks him 99th at his position (292nd overall), Jauan Jennings has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 47.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 91st at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Jennings on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jauan Jennings Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 47.60 42.70 - Overall Rank 244 292 292 Position Rank 92 109 99

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jauan Jennings 2022 Stats

On 56 targets last season, Jennings caught 35 passes for 416 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.5 yards per game.

Jennings accumulated 10.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 49 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last season.

Rep Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jauan Jennings 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.2 6 4 62 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.5 3 1 5 0 Week 4 Rams 2.2 4 2 22 0 Week 5 @Panthers 4.5 2 2 45 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Chiefs 2.4 4 2 24 0 Week 10 Chargers 4.0 4 4 40 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 10.9 7 6 49 1 Week 13 Dolphins 3.4 4 2 34 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 3.1 5 3 31 0 Week 16 Commanders 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 17 @Raiders 4.6 3 2 46 0 Week 18 Cardinals 1.0 2 1 10 0 Wild Card Seahawks 4.1 5 2 41 0 Divisional Cowboys 2.6 2 2 26 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.