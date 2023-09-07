Hunter Renfrow, who is currently the 70th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (187th overall), posted 43.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 103rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Las Vegas Raiders WR.

Hunter Renfrow Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 43.00 75.10 - Overall Rank 262 196 187 Position Rank 104 73 70

Hunter Renfrow 2022 Stats

Renfrow received got 50 targets last year and hauled in 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.4 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Renfrow picked up 12.3 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In what was his worst game of the year, Renfrow finished with 0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on two targets. That was in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Hunter Renfrow 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 2.1 6 3 21 0 Week 2 Cardinals 3.9 10 7 59 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 2.5 4 4 25 0 Week 7 Texans 5.5 3 3 55 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 15 Patriots 1.4 3 1 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 10.2 7 4 42 1 Week 17 49ers 1.9 4 3 19 0 Week 18 Chiefs 12.3 7 7 63 1

