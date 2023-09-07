Following a campaign in which he scored 140.5 fantasy points (second among TEs), the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is being drafted as the third tight end off the board this summer (39th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

George Kittle Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 140.50 108.98 - Overall Rank 69 111 39 Position Rank 2 4 3

George Kittle 2022 Stats

Kittle saw 86 targets last year and reeled in 60 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Kittle accumulated 24.0 fantasy points -- six catches, 120 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his best game last year.

Kittle picked up 2.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 21 yards, on two targets -- in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his poorest game of the year.

George Kittle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Broncos 2.8 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Rams 2.4 4 2 24 0 Week 5 @Panthers 2.7 6 5 47 0 Week 6 @Falcons 8.3 10 8 83 0 Week 7 Chiefs 15.8 9 6 98 1 Week 8 @Rams 9.9 5 3 39 1 Week 10 Chargers 2.1 2 1 21 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 20.4 6 4 84 2 Week 12 Saints 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 13 Dolphins 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2.8 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 21.3 5 4 93 2 Week 16 Commanders 24.0 8 6 120 2 Week 17 @Raiders 8.3 8 4 23 1 Week 18 Cardinals 14.9 6 4 29 2 Wild Card Seahawks 5.7 2 2 37 0 Divisional Cowboys 9.5 5 5 95 0 Championship Game @Eagles 3.6 4 3 32 0

