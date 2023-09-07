Currently the 39th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (117th overall), Elijah Mitchell put up 40.6 fantasy points last season, ranking him 62nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the San Francisco 49ers RB later on in this article.

Is Mitchell on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Elijah Mitchell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 40.60 107.47 - Overall Rank 268 117 117 Position Rank 59 40 39

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Elijah Mitchell 2022 Stats

On 45 attempts last season, Mitchell totaled 279 yards rushing for 16.4 yards per game, with two TDs.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Mitchell accumulated 17.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 5 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs.

Mitchell picked up 4.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 41 yards -- in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Rep Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elijah Mitchell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.1 6 41 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 8.8 18 89 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 5.9 9 59 0 0 Week 12 Saints 4.3 7 35 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 17.5 5 55 2 0 Wild Card Seahawks 8.7 9 2 0 1 Divisional Cowboys 5.1 14 51 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.