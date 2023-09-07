Deebo Samuel is being drafted as the 16th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 112.4 fantasy points last season (33rd at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Deebo Samuel Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 112.40 144.57 - Overall Rank 118 73 36 Position Rank 33 14 16

Deebo Samuel 2022 Stats

On 94 targets, Samuel accumulated 632 receiving yards on 56 receptions with two TDs last year, averaging 37.2 yards per game.

In Week 1 last season versus the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 133 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the season, Samuel finished with 0.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 33 yards, on six targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo Samuel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 10.6 7 2 14 0 Week 2 Seahawks 9.7 6 5 44 0 Week 3 @Broncos 7.9 8 5 73 0 Week 4 Rams 17.7 7 6 115 1 Week 5 @Panthers 9.2 9 2 20 1 Week 6 @Falcons 9.0 10 7 79 0 Week 7 Chiefs 4.4 7 5 42 0 Week 10 Chargers 5.1 6 2 24 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 15.4 9 7 57 0 Week 12 Saints 4.3 7 3 43 0 Week 13 Dolphins 6.3 10 6 58 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 10.4 5 4 43 0 Week 18 Cardinals 2.4 3 2 20 0 Wild Card Seahawks 22.5 9 6 133 1 Divisional Cowboys 5.6 7 4 45 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.4 6 3 33 0

