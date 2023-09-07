Davante Adams 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Davante Adams, who is currently one of the top wide receivers off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (sixth among WRs; 11th overall), posted 235.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him second at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Las Vegas Raiders WR.
Davante Adams Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|235.50
|176.68
|-
|Overall Rank
|20
|49
|11
|Position Rank
|2
|6
|6
Davante Adams 2022 Stats
- Last season, Adams saw 180 targets, grabbing 100 passes for 1,516 yards (89.2 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.
- Adams accumulated 29.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 177 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Adams accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on five targets -- in Week 8 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his poorest game of the year.
Davante Adams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|20.1
|17
|10
|141
|1
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|7.2
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|9.2
|10
|5
|36
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|10.5
|13
|9
|101
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|24.4
|7
|3
|124
|2
|Week 7
|Texans
|9.5
|9
|8
|95
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|0.2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|26.6
|17
|10
|146
|2
|Week 10
|Colts
|18.6
|14
|9
|126
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|26.1
|13
|7
|141
|2
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7.4
|11
|7
|74
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|29.7
|12
|8
|177
|2
|Week 14
|@Rams
|7.1
|7
|3
|71
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|2.8
|9
|4
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1.5
|9
|2
|15
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|27.3
|11
|7
|153
|2
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|7.3
|9
|5
|73
|0
