Is Danny Gray a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the San Francisco 49ers WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Danny Gray Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.90 13.03 - Overall Rank 504 497 986 Position Rank 191 178 300

Similar Players to Consider

Danny Gray 2022 Stats

Gray drew seven targets last year and reeled in one passes for 10 yards, putting up 0.6 yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Gray accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 10 yards.

Danny Gray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.9 0 0 0

