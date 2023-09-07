Christian McCaffrey, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (first among RBs; first overall), tallied 85.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 39th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the San Francisco 49ers RB.

Christian McCaffrey Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 271.36 221.34 - Overall Rank 13 24 1 Position Rank 2 1 1

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Stats

McCaffrey recorded 393 rushing yards on 85 carries (65.5 ypg) last year (with two rushing TDs). He was also successful in the air, catching 33 passes for 277 yards (46.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

McCaffrey accumulated 32.3 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey put up a season-low 4.9 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 11 carries, 32 yards.

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 11.7 10 33 1 0 Week 2 @Giants 12.8 15 102 0 0 Week 3 Saints 11.5 25 108 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 16.8 8 27 0 1 Week 5 49ers 16.4 14 54 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 15.8 13 69 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 6.2 8 38 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 32.3 18 94 1 1 Week 10 Chargers 13.7 14 38 1 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 10.6 7 39 0 0 Week 12 Saints 4.9 11 32 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 20.6 17 66 0 1 Week 14 Buccaneers 27.3 14 119 1 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 19.8 26 108 1 0 Week 16 Commanders 11.8 15 46 1 0 Week 17 @Raiders 25.3 19 121 1 0 Week 18 Cardinals 13.9 10 45 0 1 Wild Card Seahawks 19.6 15 119 0 1 Divisional Cowboys 11.7 10 35 1 0 Championship Game @Eagles 16.6 15 84 1 0

