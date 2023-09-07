Christian McCaffrey 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Christian McCaffrey, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (first among RBs; first overall), tallied 85.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 39th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the San Francisco 49ers RB.
Christian McCaffrey Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|271.36
|221.34
|-
|Overall Rank
|13
|24
|1
|Position Rank
|2
|1
|1
Christian McCaffrey 2022 Stats
- McCaffrey recorded 393 rushing yards on 85 carries (65.5 ypg) last year (with two rushing TDs). He was also successful in the air, catching 33 passes for 277 yards (46.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
- McCaffrey accumulated 32.3 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.
- In Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey put up a season-low 4.9 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 11 carries, 32 yards.
Christian McCaffrey 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|11.7
|10
|33
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|12.8
|15
|102
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11.5
|25
|108
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|16.8
|8
|27
|0
|1
|Week 5
|49ers
|16.4
|14
|54
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|15.8
|13
|69
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|6.2
|8
|38
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|32.3
|18
|94
|1
|1
|Week 10
|Chargers
|13.7
|14
|38
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|10.6
|7
|39
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|4.9
|11
|32
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|20.6
|17
|66
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|27.3
|14
|119
|1
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|19.8
|26
|108
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|11.8
|15
|46
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|25.3
|19
|121
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|13.9
|10
|45
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|19.6
|15
|119
|0
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|11.7
|10
|35
|1
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|16.6
|15
|84
|1
|0
