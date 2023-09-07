Chris Conley, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 127th among WRs; 465th overall), posted 4.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 157th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the San Francisco 49ers WR.

Chris Conley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.60 11.08 - Overall Rank 460 521 465 Position Rank 167 189 127

Chris Conley 2022 Stats

Conley also chipped in with four grabs for 46 yards last year on five targets. He posted 4.6 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Conley picked up 2.7 fantasy points -- via one reception, 27 yards. That was in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Conley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 2.7 1 1 27 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.9 3 3 19 0

