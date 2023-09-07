Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (72nd among QBs), the Las Vegas Raiders' Chase Garbers is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 69th quarterback off the board this summer (544th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Is Garbers on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Chase Garbers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 544 Position Rank 72 95 69

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Garbers and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.