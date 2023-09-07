Charlie Woerner 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Charlie Woerner a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the San Francisco 49ers TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Is Woerner on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Charlie Woerner Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|4.10
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|650
|953
|Position Rank
|104
|120
|138
Similar Players to Consider
|Dominique Dafney 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Kendall Blanton 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Sean McKeon 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Noah Togiai 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tyler Mabry 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Charlie Woerner 2022 Stats
- Last season, Woerner caught zero balls (on two targets) for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per tilt.
Rep Woerner and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlie Woerner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Rams
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.