With an average draft position that ranks him 178th at his position (648th overall), Cam Sims has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 8.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 145th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Cam Sims Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.90 9.74 - Overall Rank 420 542 648 Position Rank 153 195 178

Cam Sims 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Sims produced 5.2 receiving yards on 1.1 targets a season ago.

In his best performance last season -- Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Sims accumulated 2.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 21 yards.

In Week 13 versus the New York Giants, Sims finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, -2 yards, on two targets.

Cam Sims 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Packers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2.1 2 1 21 0 Week 9 Vikings 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Giants -0.2 2 1 -2 0 Week 17 Browns 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 1 0 0 0

