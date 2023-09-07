Brock Purdy 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 106.3 fantasy points (29th among QBs), the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy is being drafted as the 31st quarterback off the board this summer (195th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Brock Purdy Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|106.26
|186.87
|-
|Overall Rank
|129
|43
|195
|Position Rank
|30
|30
|31
Brock Purdy 2022 Stats
- Purdy put up 1,374 passing yards last year with a 67.1% completion percentage (114-for-170), 13 TDs, four INTs and an average of 80.8 yards per game.
- He also had 13 rushing yards on 22 carries and one TD (0.8 yards per game).
- In Week 1 last year against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy posted a season-best 34.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: 18-of-30 (60%), 332 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD.
- Purdy accumulated -1.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-4 (100%), 23 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, in his worst game of the year.
Brock Purdy 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|-0.1
|-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.7
|4-for-9
|66
|0
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.3
|-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|14.3
|25-for-37
|210
|2
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|21.7
|16-for-21
|185
|2
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|16.5
|17-for-26
|217
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|16.0
|15-for-22
|234
|2
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|17.1
|22-for-35
|284
|2
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|19.8
|15-for-20
|178
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|34.9
|18-for-30
|332
|3
|0
|1
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|9.4
|19-for-29
|214
|0
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|-1.1
|4-for-4
|23
|0
|0
|0
