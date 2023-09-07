Coming off a campaign in which he put up 106.3 fantasy points (29th among QBs), the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy is being drafted as the 31st quarterback off the board this summer (195th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Brock Purdy Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 106.26 186.87 - Overall Rank 129 43 195 Position Rank 30 30 31

Brock Purdy 2022 Stats

Purdy put up 1,374 passing yards last year with a 67.1% completion percentage (114-for-170), 13 TDs, four INTs and an average of 80.8 yards per game.

He also had 13 rushing yards on 22 carries and one TD (0.8 yards per game).

In Week 1 last year against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy posted a season-best 34.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: 18-of-30 (60%), 332 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD.

Purdy accumulated -1.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-4 (100%), 23 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, in his worst game of the year.

Brock Purdy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 5 @Panthers -0.1 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.7 4-for-9 66 0 1 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.3 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 14.3 25-for-37 210 2 1 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 21.7 16-for-21 185 2 0 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 16.5 17-for-26 217 2 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 16.0 15-for-22 234 2 1 0 Week 17 @Raiders 17.1 22-for-35 284 2 1 0 Week 18 Cardinals 19.8 15-for-20 178 3 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 34.9 18-for-30 332 3 0 1 Divisional Cowboys 9.4 19-for-29 214 0 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles -1.1 4-for-4 23 0 0 0

