Following a campaign in which he put up 1.5 fantasy points (67th among QBs), the Las Vegas Raiders' Brian Hoyer is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 44th quarterback off the board this summer (358th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Brian Hoyer Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.48 28.63 - Overall Rank 518 353 358 Position Rank 67 42 44

Brian Hoyer 2022 Stats

Last year Hoyer put up 37 yards (2.2 per game), a 83.3% completion percentage (5-for-6), zero TDs and zero INTs.

In his best game last year -- Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Hoyer accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 5-of-6 (83.3%), 37 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Brian Hoyer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 @Packers 1.5 5-for-6 37 0 0 0

