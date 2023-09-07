Brian Hoyer 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 1.5 fantasy points (67th among QBs), the Las Vegas Raiders' Brian Hoyer is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 44th quarterback off the board this summer (358th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Brian Hoyer Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|1.48
|28.63
|-
|Overall Rank
|518
|353
|358
|Position Rank
|67
|42
|44
Brian Hoyer 2022 Stats
- Last year Hoyer put up 37 yards (2.2 per game), a 83.3% completion percentage (5-for-6), zero TDs and zero INTs.
- In his best game last year -- Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Hoyer accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 5-of-6 (83.3%), 37 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.
Brian Hoyer 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Packers
|1.5
|5-for-6
|37
|0
|0
|0
