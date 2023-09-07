After amassing 0.8 fantasy points last season (69th among QBs), Brandon Allen has an ADP of 456th overall (61st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Brandon Allen Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.78 0.84 - Overall Rank 533 685 456 Position Rank 69 90 61

Brandon Allen 2022 Stats

Last year Allen had 22 yards (1.4 per game), a 100% completion percentage (3-for-3), zero TDs and zero INTs.

Allen picked up 0.8 fantasy points -- 3-of-3 (100%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

Brandon Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 9 Panthers 0.8 3-for-3 22 0 0 0

