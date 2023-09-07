Currently the 31st wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (76th overall), Brandon Aiyuk tallied 149.8 fantasy points last season, ranking him 15th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the San Francisco 49ers WR later on in this article.

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 149.80 120.36 - Overall Rank 62 98 76 Position Rank 15 30 31

Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Stats

Last season, Aiyuk hauled in 78 balls for 1,015 yards, good for 59.7 yards per game, the highest mark on the 49ers' current roster. He saw 114 targets and also scored eight touchdowns.

Aiyuk picked up 20.3 fantasy points -- eight catches, 83 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

In Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Aiyuk finished with a season-low 1.0 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 10 yards, on one target.

Brandon Aiyuk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.7 3 2 40 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6.3 8 5 63 0 Week 3 @Broncos 9.9 8 3 39 1 Week 4 Rams 3.7 4 4 37 0 Week 5 @Panthers 5.8 4 3 58 0 Week 6 @Falcons 20.3 11 8 83 2 Week 7 Chiefs 8.2 11 7 82 0 Week 8 @Rams 14.1 6 6 81 1 Week 10 Chargers 6.4 7 6 84 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 14.0 4 2 20 2 Week 12 Saints 6.5 8 5 65 0 Week 13 Dolphins 4.6 9 5 46 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11.7 3 2 57 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 1.9 4 2 19 0 Week 16 Commanders 8.1 7 5 81 0 Week 17 @Raiders 17.7 12 9 101 1 Week 18 Cardinals 5.9 5 4 59 0 Wild Card Seahawks 7.3 5 3 73 0 Divisional Cowboys 2.6 4 2 26 0 Championship Game @Eagles 1.0 1 1 10 0

