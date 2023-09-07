With an ADP that ranks him 87th at his position (520th overall), Austin Walter has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 143rd at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Walter on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Austin Walter Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 365 696 520 Position Rank 82 166 87

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Walter and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.