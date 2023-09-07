Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 56.4 fantasy points (26th among TEs), the Las Vegas Raiders' Austin Hooper is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 51st tight end off the board this summer (458th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Austin Hooper Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 56.40 40.42 - Overall Rank 220 299 458 Position Rank 25 37 51

Austin Hooper 2022 Stats

On 60 targets last season, Hooper reeled in 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.1 yards per tilt.

Hooper picked up 15.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 36 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

Hooper accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Austin Hooper 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Bills 1.9 5 1 19 0 Week 3 Raiders 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 7 Colts 5.6 3 3 56 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3.4 3 2 34 0 Week 10 Broncos 4.1 7 5 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 15.6 4 4 36 2 Week 12 Bengals 3.0 4 3 30 0 Week 13 @Eagles 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6.8 5 5 68 0 Week 15 @Chargers 3.3 4 2 33 0 Week 16 Texans 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.6 6 1 6 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3.8 4 4 38 0

