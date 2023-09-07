Ameer Abdullah, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 82nd among RBs; 439th overall), posted 29.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 71st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Las Vegas Raiders RB.

Is Abdullah on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ameer Abdullah Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 29.10 33.27 - Overall Rank 304 322 439 Position Rank 67 89 82

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ameer Abdullah 2022 Stats

Abdullah rushed for 20 yards on four carries, averaging 1.2 yards per game, last season.

Abdullah accumulated 11.5 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 16 yards; 3 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.

Rep Abdullah and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ameer Abdullah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 2.3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.7 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 2.8 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3.3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.5 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 11.5 3 16 0 1 Week 13 Chargers 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 1.7 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 1.4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 2.7 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1.0 0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.