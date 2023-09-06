Wilmer Flores -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .288.

In 63.2% of his 106 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 34 games this year (32.1%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .272 AVG .303 .306 OBP .397 .456 SLG .611 17 XBH 26 7 HR 14 24 RBI 27 26/9 K/BB 27/24 0 SB 0

