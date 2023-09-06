Wilmer Flores vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .288.
- In 63.2% of his 106 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34 games this year (32.1%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.303
|.306
|OBP
|.397
|.456
|SLG
|.611
|17
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|27
|26/9
|K/BB
|27/24
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Wicks (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
