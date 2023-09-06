Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .411, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 97), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (33.0%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 53 .266 AVG .275 .305 OBP .328 .441 SLG .389 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 62/12 7 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings