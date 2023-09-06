Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .034 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 51 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (23 of 104), with two or more RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 5 .212 AVG .286 .277 OBP .286 .356 SLG .500 7 XBH 1 5 HR 1 12 RBI 4 35/9 K/BB 6/0 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings