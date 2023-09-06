Paul DeJong vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .034 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 51 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (23 of 104), with two or more RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.286
|.277
|OBP
|.286
|.356
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|35/9
|K/BB
|6/0
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.