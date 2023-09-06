Mitch Haniger vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .213 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%) Haniger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.205
|.264
|OBP
|.267
|.284
|SLG
|.422
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
