The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .213 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%) Haniger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .222 AVG .205 .264 OBP .267 .284 SLG .422 5 XBH 9 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings