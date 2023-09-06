Mike Yastrzemski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .232.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (14.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (22 of 82), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.272
|AVG
|.204
|.357
|OBP
|.290
|.456
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|23
|29/15
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (2-0) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
