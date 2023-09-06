On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .232.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (14.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (22 of 82), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .272 AVG .204 .357 OBP .290 .456 SLG .446 14 XBH 18 3 HR 10 12 RBI 23 29/15 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings