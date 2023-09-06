J.D. Davis -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .249.

Davis has gotten a hit in 72 of 127 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (24.4%).

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .244 AVG .255 .321 OBP .328 .376 SLG .441 16 XBH 20 6 HR 10 25 RBI 37 63/22 K/BB 76/23 1 SB 0

