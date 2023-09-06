J.D. Davis vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .249.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 72 of 127 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (24.4%).
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.244
|AVG
|.255
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.376
|SLG
|.441
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|37
|63/22
|K/BB
|76/23
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.