The Chicago Cubs (75-64) will look to Seiya Suzuki, on a two-game homer streak, against the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (2-0) to the mound, while Tristan Beck will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck gets the call to start for the Giants, his first of the season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .194 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Wicks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

