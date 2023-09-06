On Wednesday, September 6 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (75-64) host the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at Wrigley Field. Jordan Wicks will get the nod for the Cubs, while Tristan Beck will take the hill for the Giants.

The Giants have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-150). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 44 out of the 74 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.