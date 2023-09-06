The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants will play on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Wilmer Flores among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

San Francisco is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .385 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 592 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood (5-4) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw three innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits to the San Diego Padres.

In 11 starts this season, Wood has not yet earned a quality start.

Wood has four starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 3.3 innings per outing.

He is looking for his sixth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Alex Cobb Austin Gomber 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home - Tanner Bibee 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Gavin Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.