Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Wrigley Field against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Wednesday.

The Cubs are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+125). A 10.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 6-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 138 games with a total.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-38 28-33 42-35 47-52 23-16

