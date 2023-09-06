Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (75-64) against the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM on September 6.

The probable starters are Jordan Wicks (2-0) for the Cubs and Tristan Beck for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 45.2%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (592 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule