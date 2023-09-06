On Wednesday, Austin Slater (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .255 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Slater has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (14 of 70), with more than one RBI four times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .276 AVG .235 .396 OBP .271 .434 SLG .346 6 XBH 5 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 17/14 K/BB 32/4 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings