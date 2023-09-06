Austin Slater vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Slater (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .255 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Slater has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (14 of 70), with more than one RBI four times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this year (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.276
|AVG
|.235
|.396
|OBP
|.271
|.434
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|17/14
|K/BB
|32/4
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
