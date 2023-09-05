The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: TBS

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .285.

Flores has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .272 AVG .298 .306 OBP .392 .456 SLG .591 17 XBH 24 7 HR 13 24 RBI 26 26/9 K/BB 26/23 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings