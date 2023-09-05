Wilmer Flores vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .285.
- Flores has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.298
|.306
|OBP
|.392
|.456
|SLG
|.591
|17
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|26
|26/9
|K/BB
|26/23
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.75 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
